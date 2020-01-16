Allworth Financial LP Has $40.90 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 1.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $40,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,783,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,167,547. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $259.96 and a fifty-two week high of $330.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

