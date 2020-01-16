Allworth Financial LP Has $4.77 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 243,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,735. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.779 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.