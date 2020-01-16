Allworth Financial LP Has $1.04 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $42,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $46.87. 24,128,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,008,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $209.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

