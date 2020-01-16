Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 179.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.05% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

LVHD traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.18. 373,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,790. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.