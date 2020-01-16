Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) is Alpine Global Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Alpine Global Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Allergan accounts for 1.8% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.90.

NYSE AGN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,641. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $194.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.