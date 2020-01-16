All Sports Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $161,428.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $24.43 and $7.50.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $526.26 or 0.06045172 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034856 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127345 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001469 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $24.43, $18.94, $13.77, $5.60, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $24.68 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

