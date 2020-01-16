Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.84.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $113.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $141.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 76,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

