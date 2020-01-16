Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AA opened at $20.18 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley cut their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. G.Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.