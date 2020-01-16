Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. 112,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 111.20 and a beta of 0.25. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,421,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,046,000 after purchasing an additional 264,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,220,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after buying an additional 63,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,221,000 after buying an additional 1,035,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,466,000 after buying an additional 1,747,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

