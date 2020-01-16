AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ANTE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,500. AirMedia Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

AirMedia Group Company Profile

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

