AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.22

AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $6.87. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 800 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

About AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

