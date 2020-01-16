Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC lowered its position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156,376 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group makes up approximately 3.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,804.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,719. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 764,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,711. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.98. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATSG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

