Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals comprises 3.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $101,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $235.77. 642,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.68 and its 200 day moving average is $226.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

