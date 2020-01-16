Aigang Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Aigang has a total market cap of $9,775.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Aigang token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aigang alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.05980809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128528 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Aigang Token Profile

Aigang is a token. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

Aigang Token Trading

Aigang can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.