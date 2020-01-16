Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AGIO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. 11,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 403,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $12,499,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,112,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 13,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.