Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,846.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $89.07 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. Barclays decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

