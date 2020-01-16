Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.04. Affymax shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 224,300 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

