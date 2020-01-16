Affiance Financial LLC Takes $102,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.86. 1,345,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,827. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.40 and a fifty-two week high of $183.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

