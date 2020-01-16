Affiance Financial LLC Sells 5,310 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 1.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.44. 605,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $72.99 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.