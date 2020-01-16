Affiance Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $35.03.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

In related news, insider Mcauliffe David 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

