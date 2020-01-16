Affiance Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,571,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,952,096,000 after purchasing an additional 717,703 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,048,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,694,000 after buying an additional 196,460 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in General Motors by 8.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,597,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,781,000 after buying an additional 456,795 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,550,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 269,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in General Motors by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,964,000 after buying an additional 927,424 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

General Motors stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,279,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

