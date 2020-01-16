Affiance Financial LLC Invests $68,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,576,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 710,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.65. The company had a trading volume of 65,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,122. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.09 and a 12 month high of $243.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7546 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.