Affiance Financial LLC Invests $227,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genpact by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.55. 553,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $44.62.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.91 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,742.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

