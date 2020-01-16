Affiance Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,293 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.42. The stock had a trading volume of 75,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,806. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $132.51 and a one year high of $155.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.89.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0859 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

