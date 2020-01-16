Affiance Financial LLC Buys 3,910 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 97,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,256,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 166,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.62. 14,620,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,906,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

