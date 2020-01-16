Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $39.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,188,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,769,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,255,000 after buying an additional 331,884 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,347,000 after buying an additional 224,655 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 118,596 shares during the last quarter.

AERI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. 504,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

