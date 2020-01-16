Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.02

Shares of Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and traded as low as $37.00. Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 74,533 shares changing hands.

Separately, Goetz Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Advanced Oncotherapy in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing radiotherapy systems for the treatment of cancer. The company operates through two segments, Proton Therapy and Healthcare Related Properties. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer.

