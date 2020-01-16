Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,210,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 98,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $1,664,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 939,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,279,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

