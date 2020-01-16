Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.90

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.74, with a volume of 118997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

Several brokerages have commented on WMS. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $37,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 745,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,883,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $70,731.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,058,831 shares of company stock worth $39,599,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

