Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $163.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $168.00.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.86.

Shares of AAP opened at $150.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $130.09 and a 1 year high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,295,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

