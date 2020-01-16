Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $315.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.21.

ADBE stock opened at $342.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.24 and its 200 day moving average is $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $166.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe has a 1-year low of $237.26 and a 1-year high of $347.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Adobe by 29.0% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

