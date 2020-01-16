Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.40. Adient posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Adient by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $21.39 on Thursday. Adient has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

