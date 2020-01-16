ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

AHEXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.96. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

