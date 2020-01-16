Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.79. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 320,283 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.00% and a negative net margin of 175.77%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 495,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

