Acute Angle Cloud 1-Day Volume Tops $985,005.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $761,192.00 and $985,005.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 133.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, LBank and HADAX.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,699.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.01880270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.67 or 0.03745153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00662211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00757390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00095523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009956 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00575817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

