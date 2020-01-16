Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Trading Down 9%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) traded down 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $2.13, 8,252,876 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 4,534,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 593,660 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

