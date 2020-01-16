Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ACRS. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 30,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 550,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,632. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.80). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.22% and a negative net margin of 1,165.39%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

