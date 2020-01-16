Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

ACER stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.61. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.