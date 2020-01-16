Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ARAY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. 650,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,380.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 28,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $73,291.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,074.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,663 shares of company stock valued at $169,767 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Accuray by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 1,511.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

