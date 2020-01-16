Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Receives $1.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,604,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 112,823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 907,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

AXAS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 1,394,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.