Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,701,000 after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,258,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $105,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65,203 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT opened at $87.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $89.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

