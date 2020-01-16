Abbey (LON:ABBY) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Abbey (LON:ABBY) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Abbey earned a news impact score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

LON:ABBY traded up GBX 85 ($1.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,350 ($17.76). The company had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 76. The company has a market capitalization of $283.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,211.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,241.95. Abbey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,340 ($17.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Abbey’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

Abbey Company Profile

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

