$920,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report $920,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $740,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. Heat Biologics reported sales of $2.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $2.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 695.62% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:HTBX remained flat at $$0.44 during trading hours on Friday. 661,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,580. The company has a market cap of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

