7,391 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 184,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.14. 67,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,424. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.