62,946 Shares in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. II-VI comprises about 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of II-VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIVI. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in II-VI by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in II-VI by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 target price on shares of II-VI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.87.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,318. II-VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.01.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

