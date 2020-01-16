$57.66 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to announce $57.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.81 million and the highest is $58.51 million. Acadia Realty Trust posted sales of $69.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $229.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.11 million to $237.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $231.97 million, with estimates ranging from $229.68 million to $234.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 335,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,080. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,584,000 after acquiring an additional 45,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,026,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

