4,771 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,771 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Express by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $130.18. 1,488,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,770. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day moving average is $121.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

