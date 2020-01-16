$46.40 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will post $46.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year sales of $185.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $185.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $188.45 million, with estimates ranging from $186.10 million to $190.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $48.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.45 million.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Finl Cp in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ALRS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. 16,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50. Alerus Finl Cp has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Alerus Finl Cp Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

