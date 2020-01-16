4,569 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 207.6% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,119,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,493 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,286,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,851,000 after purchasing an additional 45,913 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 655,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after purchasing an additional 139,499 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average is $108.56. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

