3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,094.41

3i Group plc (LON:III) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,094.41 and traded as low as $1,083.00. 3i Group shares last traded at $1,103.50, with a volume of 1,192,606 shares.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,087.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,095.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

